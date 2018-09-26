Transcript for Man linked to 3 murders had been deported 6 times

A man suspected of three killings and for brutal assaults in LA's homeless community. Has been deported six times we're learning. Ramon Escobar was arrested after he allegedly attacked another homeless man he was deported back till seven or six times between 1997 and 2011. He's also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle in Texas.

