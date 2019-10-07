Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: The 'flying' machine

And polar Lander and more. All for. Are. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. It was one of the most complicated machines ever built a rocket a command module and a Lander. ABC science editor jewels Bergman one of the most knowledgeable space reporters of the time back in 1969. Told our audience about the elements. Of Apollo eleven. Apollo eleven contains the lunar module or lamb which will weigh more than 32000 pounds at launch time. The command module serves as a flight operations center and living quarters for the astronauts after the third stage rocket sends Apollo eleven toward the moon. The onboard service module engine. Will be used to put the astronauts into lunar orbit and later to return them home to earth. The total payload nearly a 100000 pounds rests on a Saturn five rocket. The first stage generates seven and a half million pounds of thrust at liftoff. The second stage will carry the Apollo spacecraft and astronaut to an altitude of 100 miles. And then the third stage breaks Apollo eleven out of earth orbit and propels the astronauts toward the moon. And this is what eagle the lunar module. Apollo eleven will look like after after its legs are. Is its gears put down after trance lunar plan has begun. And as it heads for the moon. In addition to this black and white covering of course it's covered by a gold and black. Thermal foil if you will mylar foil and Blackwell to protect it from eating as it heads around. Into lunar orbit and then found toward its descent on the moon but essentially. That's what America looks like very ungainly machine the astronauts still call it. A thin light wolf flying machine up and might well structured but it has proven to be one heck of a good flying machine on two flights now Apollo nine metropolitan. Launch controllers telling us now that things are proceeding very smoothly with the fueling and with topping off the liquid oxygen in the U. As ones that see these Saturn main stage all going very smoothly at T minus forty minutes and where are lifting off at 9:32. AM eastern daylight time as of now everything proceeding very smoothly toward that pretty calculated liftoff time. ABC's coverage of a flight of Apollo eleven continues in just one moment after this message.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.