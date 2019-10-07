Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: Landing legs

A couple. Polar Lander and pork. Our. Our. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. There was a lot that NASA didn't know about the surface of the moon there was a big question about whether or not the lay eggs would sink into the surface of the moon. So ABC's science editor at the time jewels Bergman talked to Dick Sprague of the Grumman corporation which built the Lander about these landing legs. Growing consulting well Dick Sprague is with us Vick. How do they do it deploy the gear and what happens when they do. Roland Garros held back jewels by mechanical locks Nora springs pushing them to the extent position. When the explosive wolf has fired by a little switch on the explosive devices panel. A Lincoln shared so that this Corel spring cannon drive it the Al extended position. And of course as they stand and they turned a little micro switches just like an airplane. All four of them have their own series switches on the won all four gold extended falling again. Extend indication on the panel that liars O'Reilly Gere wrapping these enormous amounts of mylar foil. Well as you know we had to revise it to the possibility of firing two touchdown or nearly saw. And a of this Angela Park is a load of suffer if you can visualize always on the floor allowed an extremely big pressure a big claim plume coming up I correct pride and hasn't diverts outward from the lunar surface they would already all of the structure tremendously without a little additional protection. Right and I understand from talking Neil Armstrong was was really his side he wants to keep the engine firing. Almost down to the moment touchdown to be sure he lands in a fairly low impact speed. And that require the addition of some. Thirty pounds of this mylar foil wrapped around the latter. Wrapped around the struts wrapped around the actual here itself doesn't either it is with our ABC lunar module mock here's ABC's space headquarters. Frank Reynolds can you hear us frankness to you can say all us well. Here is wrapped and frankness okay now you know why we call at the Reynolds wrap grown. Whom listen while you're down there. Jewels can you reach the spot on the landing gear their with a plaque will be uncovered by deserves. The camera pentagon because it's if tourists protected by the mylar foil right here. OK and Neil Armstrong I could even step down that ladder 10. No believe. Neil Armstrong will come down after first stepping out on the front porch up here. About four feet above arm. Come down these latter these rungs of the latter. As he gets down here three or four steps down he will unveil this plaque. With a beautiful expression of the camera comes in close. Airmen from the planet earth first set foot on the moon July 1969. AD. We came in peace for all mankind. Signed by Neil Armstrong Buzz Aldrin Michael Collins and President Nixon.

