Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: Pictures from space

They noted on the people are planted more. All good. Our fire up our. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon. In a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. Every day of the eight day mission there was something for the audience here on earth to learn about the mission to the moon even when they were traveling to them and and not a lot was happening the astronauts would beam back pictures. Tell stories give little demonstrations here are some of those put together. You understand by usually sleep with a victory from. Colombia is the cup. Go ahead eleven or. It could buck. They're worried very baker. It blog include the sample. But later there. I'd like I don't operate quickly I'll. Believe there are planned act of public go. Like I'm. Now. We know it. Put into the AAA. We wouldn't affect them. A week it was a particular cause. I have we can't cut back on the preventing. Very available we can't predict that it does put a little park it will look back OK Phil Vettel. Nobody else well it was. I applied of course play has stated that nobody. Eleven is certainly good that look like. If they live back there. Gave it though very good against good all of this very rare for that matter. I was gonna die good. Fire out of it. I'm availability. Do blow. Without a doubt however that go right over there guys good in Fayetteville. I'm it'll. That's really not the way we connect we really have a lot of good with doctor William. Until I got Atlantic opening up innovative today the other. Web double membrane blowout wanted to have but not any gas the other oh gap that could not any water bill by. Rounding. They can't get water with government my the bank group there were able to correct. But whether or that began Bennett go to work. Dolly could do. They get it guided it did bodega. Well they've been good. M I'll I OK good quit. Now Dave. They get a larger. The playbook Al. No matter where your cup olive growing I have to go home fully concur. And evidently back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.