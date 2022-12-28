Man behind plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in prison

Adam Fox, who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday.

December 28, 2022

