Transcript for Man received citation after he smashed a car window to rescue dogs in a hot car

It's pretty obvious Richard hill is an animal lover definitely added Erekat it matter if it's like he was so troubled this weekend seemed to dogs inside a car on a warm day. It happened around 4 o'clock Saturday at Wal-Mart on ridgewood drive in Parma hosted a wide it UV added two or three people already surrounding it. When it program that realized that there were two dogs hill says that's what he noticed a car alarm going off. Hill says while the bystanders went inside Wal-Mart to pace car's owner while another called 911. There is a white car in the parking lot. The alarm is going off there's a dog in the back seat dwindled to rob. The number one call was made at 408 PM karma police showed up four minutes later but during that time. He'll grabbed hammer from his work truck and broke the car's window to pull the dogs out. And told them I really thought that this dog needed to be out right then and there I had no idea how long you've been taking guys to get here. But karma police see it differently telling us. These circumstances didn't war in breaking the window surveillance video shows the white SUV left at 404 PM. The driver for blocking a Wal-Mart at 462. Minutes to 49 what was called. We don't condone leaving animals and cars but what's reasonable and what's unreasonable. The mail on this case is not arrested Hughes decided police say the windows were cracked and a panoramic sunroof was left open. The donors were in the vehicle less than seven minutes and police do not believe they were in any danger which the sun roof being open. You know at one would think there will be plenty of air circulation in there. So you know we don't want people to just go and insert a smashing windows anytime they see in animal vehicle. It's why hill got slapped witty criminal damaging citation. Now he just wants everyone to be clear on what the Ohio law passed and went sixteen in tales here's a look at. Each State's you have to make sure the vehicle was locked. And that the child animal is in imminent danger it also says you have to call our loved one before doing anything. This is why nobody will do anything to worry too afraid that they're going to get in trouble. So funny people this coupon walk. And yeah I could walk down by it but then the very next day add their hands are gonna stand in news those very same dogs died. But even with the citation in the hands. Hill says he do the same thing over again. Yes I even told me off. Because days there have been dog can't unlock the door himself and get out vicinity. Knows it is in danger or it is extremely high.

