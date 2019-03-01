Transcript for Man suspected of killing police officer charged with murder

The suspected cop killer made his first appearance here in Stanislas Kenny court today and we learned his proceedings have been suspended pending a doctor's report. On his own mental competency. Corporal ringing of Singh's family and close friends were greeted by dozens of strangers. Hoping that showed their support outside of the courthouse Lee want been seeing all of that we love them and we are behind them. Also flooding human police officers as they locked in a court to face their colleagues suspected killer. We just wanted to the only known as bad as they go ending. Tuesday's there. Loved ones murder face to face that we are out here at the courthouse accordion man and now we have their back we all want justice. Cary Crain is a co-founder of a group called stand together to make it changed she recently created this group says corporal Singh's death. He too close to home. Her husband is also in law enforcement's. Today our only focus is to show love and supports. To run he'll sing and his entire family. This group eventually has plans to take their concerns with California's sanctuary laws. Up to the capitol as investigators say area though is in this country illegally with two prior DUI arrests and ties to local gangs.

