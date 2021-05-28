Transcript for Man wanted for punching Asian woman in 'unprovoked attack'

Police decision for the man behind an apparent random attack on a 75 year old Asian woman in Queens this horrible video shows the man punching. When Wong Ching in the face earlier this week as she was simply walking to her corona home from a nearby market. The 75 year old was left with a broken bone in her face. Is the latest in a disturbing uptick in attacks on Asian New Yorkers it's also prompted the mayor to announce three million dollars to fight hate crimes in the city. Will educate people. We'll show solidarity. Well community based efforts while efforts in our schools and will also ensure there are consequences. For anyone commits a hate crime. And the disturbing rise in hate crimes both against Asian Americans and Jewish New Yorkers leading to a solidarity rally yesterday in Chinatown.

