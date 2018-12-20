Man wrongfully convicted for doppelganger's crime awarded $1.1 million

Richard Jones was released in 2017 after 17 years in prison.
0:21 | 12/20/18

Transcript for Man wrongfully convicted for doppelganger's crime awarded $1.1 million
A man who spent seventeen years in prison for a crime committed by a man who looks just like him. Has reached a million dollar settlement with state Kansas Richard Anthony Jones was convicted of robbery but was finally released. After the victim were shown a photo of a different inmate. Couldn't tell the difference jungle she'd confrontation compensation under the state mistaken conviction law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

