Transcript for Manslaughter charge dropped against Marshae Jones

As I have previously stated. This is truly. A disturbing and heartbreaking case. An unborn child was tragically lost. And families are bolts of this matter have suffered. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing. We do today. Or in the future with chains that reality. The issue before us. Is whether it's appropriate. To track to hold someone legally culpable. For the actions definitely it to the death of the unborn time. There are no winners. Only losers in this sad ordeal. After reviewing. That facts of this case. And the applicable state long. I have determined. That it is not in the best interest of just this to pursue prosecution. Ms. Jones on the misdemeanor charge. For which she was indicted on the grand jury. There or I am hereby. Dismissing this case. And no further legal action will be taking against this Jones in this matter. It is important. To point out that our disease my decision. Not to prosecute ms. Jones. Is and no way a criticism of the hardworking. Conscientious members of the Jefferson County investment cut out grand jury. Who answered the call to public duty. These citizens. Took that evidence presented you know. Back a pleasant world police department and made what they feel is to be a reasonable decision. To indict mr. jobs. The members of the grand jury took to heart that the life of an unborn child without Lindley it. And someone. I believe some whites to be held accountable. But in that interest. Of all concerned. We are not prosecuting this case. And I have taken the stand at this copies would no longer. What no partner prosecute this matter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.