Manufacturing plant ‘ramping up’ coronavirus face mask production

More
The coronavirus has infected tens of thousands of people around the world and killed thousands.
0:52 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manufacturing plant ‘ramping up’ coronavirus face mask production
Yeah I. Yeah yeah. And 95 this means that. You're catching articulated to a certain size and to protect people. This plant has a history of ramping up for starters the H1N1. On another front a virus also wildfires burning kind of disaster. Under this plan doesn't really really well. And who. We have people that ERS craters it's protecting them. And we're willing to do whatever it takes to step up and out inquisitive really proud of what they do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"The coronavirus has infected tens of thousands of people around the world and killed thousands.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69130965","title":"Manufacturing plant ‘ramping up’ coronavirus face mask production","url":"/US/video/manufacturing-plant-ramping-coronavirus-face-mask-production-69130965"}