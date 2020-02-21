Transcript for Manufacturing plant ‘ramping up’ coronavirus face mask production

Yeah I. Yeah yeah. And 95 this means that. You're catching articulated to a certain size and to protect people. This plant has a history of ramping up for starters the H1N1. On another front a virus also wildfires burning kind of disaster. Under this plan doesn't really really well. And who. We have people that ERS craters it's protecting them. And we're willing to do whatever it takes to step up and out inquisitive really proud of what they do.

