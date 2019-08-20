-
Now Playing: Solar eclipse, Women's World Cup, an orphaned dugong: World in Photos, July 3
-
Now Playing: Wakeboarder masterfully weaves through Bangkok waterways
-
Now Playing: Thai soccer players mark 1 year since cave rescue with Buddhist rites
-
Now Playing: 200-plus volunteers searching Atlantic Ocean for missing boaters
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for storms after 3 tornadoes damage Iowa homes
-
Now Playing: Video shows suspect in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing: Police
-
Now Playing: Marium the viral Dugong dies after ingesting plastic
-
Now Playing: Toddler's tantrum at Trader Joe's soothed by impromptu dance by check-out staff
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Coco Gauff on beating Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: Planned Parenthood SVP discusses clinic's refusal to accept Title X federal funding
-
Now Playing: Search mission for missing firefighters continues
-
Now Playing: Texas man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting gets new car
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old boy shot dead while sitting in car
-
Now Playing: Sailor rescued after clinging to boat for 12 hours
-
Now Playing: Marking 400 years since slavery began in US
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's mom talks firing of officer involved in son's chokehold death
-
Now Playing: Fallout from NYPD decision to dismiss cop involved in Eric Garner death
-
Now Playing: Father confesses to murdering daughter: Police
-
Now Playing: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: Status hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett