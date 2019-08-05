Who was Mary Jo Kopechne?

More
Kopechne contributed to Bobby Kennedy's campaign in more ways than just secretarial duties. Her cousin, Georgetta Potoski, gives us one example of her campaign work.
1:41 | 05/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who was Mary Jo Kopechne?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Kopechne contributed to Bobby Kennedy's campaign in more ways than just secretarial duties. Her cousin, Georgetta Potoski, gives us one example of her campaign work.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62891703","title":"Who was Mary Jo Kopechne?","url":"/US/video/mary-jo-kopechne-62891703"}