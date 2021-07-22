Transcript for Mask mandate imposed on Las Vegas county employees but not tourists or casinos

Expect to see workers all around Clark County messed up county commissioners voted to mandate workers. To Masco welding work indoors it to move Todd Koren is glad to see I think it's a great first stop. We have to prove to our terrorists that Las Vegas think it's. It's. Corn is the CEO of absolute exhibits which builds exhibits for tree choosing inventions. He says the latest rising cub in nineteen cases has worried his clients. And hopes this will keep some fears that day exhibitors were thinking about coming to a trade to just more in evidence that you. And that we're taking the right measures county commissioners say they want to avoid overwhelming hospitals and prevent any move towards closures or capacity limits. We can't afford to allow hospitals become even. More worsened terms were crowding and we cannot afford to have this economy is suffering not even in the slightest. Local health officials frame this move. As a time to short vaccination rates in Clark County with about 42% of the population fully vaccinated. Of the most important thing is to increase our vaccination. Raids and our community because we know that vaccine views this vaccine is very safe. This thing we heard today it's very effective. There was disapproval from audience members about the vote with emotions boiling over at times. One is is odor fearing Tuesday's meeting could be a precursor. Of more restrictions to come. The people. We are not gonna make. Any money and they're not gonna meet any semblance. A reality. Having to feast on notre you don't shut down. Others were calling for masking to be choice for people somewhat frustrated to see a step back after seeing Clark County fully reopened for about a month. Your base decisions don't make for sound principles and sound policies or believes the requirement could have been extended to everyone in indoor settings but. Let me he wants visitors to remain comfortable visiting the Wii doesn't do as much as possible to make people you'll say I don't think that. Wearing a mask means you can't upon Las Vegas.

