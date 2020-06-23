Transcript for Massive dust plume hitting U.S.

Bigger and bigger it might seem like something from a horror movie but the dust plume from the Sahara Desert isn't quite so menacing. Despite these images from the British Virgin Islands just yesterday. The tropical sun completely blocked out by dust sticks up two weeks ago on the African coast. Strong winds blowing that dust thousands of miles west words well it seems like a thriller it's actually typical every three to five days this time of year. But normally not too big scam. And now this week it's headed our way. It's indestructible. It's indescribable. Nothing can stop me. The dust cloud will make it to New Orleans Houston and much of the Gulf Coast by Wednesday afternoon. By Saturday night most of the eastern US will be feeling some level of the dust. Not quite the only thing to keep an eye on when this blob of saharan dust arrives. Itchy eyes nose throat and sinus problems for those who are already sensitive. Sell on the bright side this dust can actually create an amazing effect on the sunset sky giving. Different shades of red so you guys be prepared to paint with all the colors of the wing fall that I say well that was cheesy and.

