Transcript for Massive gas explosion rocks busy San Francisco neighborhood

We turn now to the West Coast to UK gas explosion that rocked a busy San Francisco neighbor heard yesterday afternoon. We have eighty c.s will car on the ground with the latest on the damage. Good morning Alley crews have been out here working throughout the night and throughout the morning investigators say that it was a private construction company that was working underground. On Wednesday when they hit a gap fire in that created that massive fireball that shot up. Into the air. For three hours out here you can see that charred building right there that was a very. Popular restaurant in this area that is normally packed with people around lunchtime. They city streets started rumbling everything started shaking and they took off running for their wives more than a hundred firefighters responded to this three alarm. Fire it took three hours for the utility company to get in there and to cap. The gas line in for them to put this fire out now again investigators believe this is a private construction company that hit that gas line. But it's a line that's operated by PG&E the utility company that's come under a lot of scrutiny recently especially after PG&E file for bankruptcy. Last month. I will think you a lot of damage that fortunately no injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.