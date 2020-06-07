Massive rockslide forces closure of Idaho highway

More
Highway 95 in Idaho was closed over Fourth of July weekend, disrupting north-south travel in the state.
0:35 | 07/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive rockslide forces closure of Idaho highway
Well my goal. G. Free. Hopefully come home. Gold. G news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Highway 95 in Idaho was closed over Fourth of July weekend, disrupting north-south travel in the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71628745","title":"Massive rockslide forces closure of Idaho highway","url":"/US/video/massive-rockslide-forces-closure-idaho-highway-71628745"}