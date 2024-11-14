Why credit card rates remain high, even after interest rate cuts

Credit card debt has climbed 8% higher than where it stood a year ago, even while interest rates are dropping.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live