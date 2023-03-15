Massive sargassum seaweed bloom headed to Florida is a mystery to scientists

A massive sargassum seaweed bloom headed to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico is poised to potentially harm beaches and tourism by emitting stinky gas.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live