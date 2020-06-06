Mayor brings Black Lives Matter to DC street

More
ABC News' Rachel Scott reports on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s move to paint “Black Lives Matter” across a street near the White House.
2:04 | 06/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayor brings Black Lives Matter to DC street

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"ABC News' Rachel Scott reports on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s move to paint “Black Lives Matter” across a street near the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71100440","title":"Mayor brings Black Lives Matter to DC street","url":"/US/video/mayor-brings-black-lives-matter-dc-street-71100440"}