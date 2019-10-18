Transcript for Mayor de Blasio praises plan to close Rikers Island jail

Good nude male the blahs you'll praising new York city council for approving a plan to close Rikers Island. This photo were about to show you shows the mayor talking to the staff at rikers about the coming changes yesterday. City lawmakers also agreed to replace the jail complex of four community based jails. One will be in each Borough except for Staten Island this morning on the radio the mayor said it was time to close rikers. Pick it was a broken location that should not have been opened. Creating community based jails and the four members whose district so those jails would be and the the green that this was right thing to do for the zoo near city has ordered you know redemption oriented system. That deserves a lot more credit than I think it's getting guys those members did something extraordinarily brave. Please commissioner O'Neill opposes the closing rikers is set to shut down by 20/20 six.

