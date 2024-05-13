McDonald's looking to entice customers back with return of value meal

McDonald's is reportedly planning to launch a new initiative that could include a $5 value meal. The panel weighs in on what the fast-food industry giant is doing to attract diners.

May 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live