-
Now Playing: Teen shot with pellet gun makes shocking recovery
-
Now Playing: Woman shoots alleged carjacker in the head: Police
-
Now Playing: Video raises questions about plane crash response
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Senator Warren, and Pruitt resigns
-
Now Playing: Photog seeks couple whose engagement moment she snapped
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Former Thai Navy SEAL dies in rescue mission, Special Olympics finish
-
Now Playing: Men wanted in rape, kidnapping of underage girls
-
Now Playing: Woman injured parasailing speaks out
-
Now Playing: Unarmed black man shot with Taser speaks out
-
Now Playing: Record rainfall in Houston as searing heat lingers out West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Thailand cave rescue mission continues, flooding hits Houston
-
Now Playing: Flash flooding strands drivers on Houston highway
-
Now Playing: Naval Academy freshman complete traditional Herndon Climb
-
Now Playing: Moment of silence honors murdered news staffers
-
Now Playing: Woman calls 911 on black lawmaker campaigning in her district
-
Now Playing: Massive tree with 5 trunks falls on Florida home
-
Now Playing: Protester who climbed Statue of Liberty charged in federal court
-
Now Playing: Woman refuses to move into assisted living facility, fatally shoots son: Police
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old boy hides under couch, calls 911 on alleged burglar
-
Now Playing: Facebook video shows police officer performing backflip on a playground