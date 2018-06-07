Transcript for Men wanted in rape, kidnapping of underage girls

We received a report the sexual assault kidnapping. Today investigators began following up on that were able to identify some suspects. Through their investigation they were able to. Identify that they were at a Wal-Mart store. We do not know if they're all. Together at this point or if they'd split up that's why we don't know there are there locations. And based on the crime that they're accused of we would consider them violent offenders so they would be dangerous based on that information. Investigators. Have worked. With several different entities to include. Ice as well as the US marshal's office. In an attempt to locate these individuals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.