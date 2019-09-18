New Mexico plans to offer college tuition for free

More
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the program would apply to all 29 of the state’s two- and four-year public colleges and universities and all New Mexico families.
1:03 | 09/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Mexico plans to offer college tuition for free
It. He. And it yeah and and it. And a. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the program would apply to all 29 of the state’s two- and four-year public colleges and universities and all New Mexico families.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65702984","title":"New Mexico plans to offer college tuition for free","url":"/US/video/mexico-plans-offer-college-tuition-free-65702984"}