Miami-Dade schools superintendent: ‘Makes no sense’ to pack schools

More
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discusses the struggle to reopen schools safely.
5:43 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miami-Dade schools superintendent: ‘Makes no sense’ to pack schools

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:43","description":"Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discusses the struggle to reopen schools safely.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71704650","title":"Miami-Dade schools superintendent: ‘Makes no sense’ to pack schools","url":"/US/video/miami-dade-schools-superintendent-makes-sense-pack-schools-71704650"}