Transcript for Michael Avenatti convicted in Nike extortion case

Well embattled attorney Michael have an audit found guilty in an extortion plot targeting sportswear giant Nike federal jury in Manhattan found opt nodding guilty this afternoon. Prosecutors say alma not a who gained fame bite representing. Adult film star stormy Daniels wrenching use his media access. To hurt Nike's reputation and stock value analysts and paid him 25 million dollars. Have an Audi is back in jail right now awaiting two other trials for fraud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.