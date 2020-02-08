Transcript for Michigan man arrested in death of poker player Susie Zhao

The gruesome scene about 35 miles from downtown Detroit near White Lake township in Oakland County authorities say Susie cells burned remains were discovered. In a wooded area by someone in the Pontiac lake recreation area police revealing that's who sees body was burned. But still not disclosing the cause of death close friends like you've all Brownstein have questions. There are ways in easy it is in its sad. Its arts. Heartbroken and tormented by the 33 year olds tragic death. Brownstein says Susie balance between cities including Los Angeles and Vegas. Recently he says she returned to her family's home in Michigan to be with their parents and to confront challenges and her personal life. She went out and orderly LA anymore. Susie is FaceBook page says she's originally from Beijing China. And says she studied at northwestern university and Illinois. I. Vision it out. Like. Oh well all big. And and and it. Went out. Bart Hanson another friend says she was an avid poker player who made a name for self really was an excellent player. And now one of the bask in LA. A level believe that commerce you know what's the use our locker room in the world Pete gambling play a role in her apparent homicide Hanson says. It's an unlikely motive. I'd never would have far. Anybody would want to do anything. Her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.