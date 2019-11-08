Transcript for Michigan officer on leave after KKK memorabilia found in his home

Misdeeds director of public safety Jeffrey Lewis tells me officer Charles Anderson has been placed on administrative leave. Chief Louis confirms that action is directly related to what FaceBook posts I thought long and hard before opposed to being a post made by rob Mathis in less than 24 hours it's been shared more than 1000 times and has resulted in more than 900 comments it was sold to storm through me Mathis says sweltering a home for sale in northern Muskegon county. He and his wife rain has sought to confederate flags. And on the dining room table in the place merit was well compared flag then on a wall of the bedroom this framed kkk application. It can be seen in a photo on the homes online listing to our clear oh my god let's go live get out of here or right now Robyn Rayner had already noticed Muskegon police department clothing. Including what they believe was a department issued jacket I was just angry and that my daughter started asking questions and she's only twelve to be clear map this chose not to include the name of the Muskegon police officer in the post. Even though he knew the officer's name. But included in the hundreds of comments. Other FaceBook users did again a fight Charles Anderson. And Muskegon county tax records show his name on public records. Officer Charles Anderson has been on the force in Muskegon since at least 2009. In 2009 officer Anderson fatally shot Julius Johnson. After Johnson ran from a traffic stop in court officer Anderson testified Johnson wrestled away his radio in baton. Anderson told the jury Johnson beat him in the face with the objects. Then Muskegon county prosecutor Tony tag ruled the shooting was in self defense. Anderson testified in court because. Johnson's sister was charged and convicted on a charge of lying to police Robin Reyna now no officer Anderson's bosses. Have placed him on administrative leave a step in the right direction find I was born with music and visual. Because of the it. His intentions are good he doesn't need to be a police officer because of work off. All minorities are in harm's way if that's the case. And chief Lewis tells me an inquiry into the authenticity of that FaceBook post has begun. He says it's the only way to determine if officer Anderson violated any department or city employment policies. Until then officer Anderson will remain on administrative leave. In Muskegon John Mills thirteen on your side.

