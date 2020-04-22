Michigan prisoner dies month before his release due to COVID-19

More
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, he had no symptoms of being ill prior to the fatal episode.
0:45 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan prisoner dies month before his release due to COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, he had no symptoms of being ill prior to the fatal episode.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70278867","title":"Michigan prisoner dies month before his release due to COVID-19","url":"/US/video/michigan-prisoner-dies-month-release-due-covid-19-70278867"}