Transcript for Michigan State gets new interim president

I'm Ross Jones on the campus of Michigan State University where the school has just named its third president. In less than a year John Engler is out here at MSU after a ten year that was marred by a string of insensitive. And callous comments towards the victims of Larry ministers years of sexual abuse the final straw coming. Just on Friday when he told a local newspaper. That some of the Nasser survivors were enjoying the spotlight that was the final straw for the trustees had asked for his resignation. He turned it in today. He is out now and the new interim president is city shouldn't go. He's been at Michigan State for almost twenty years very well known figure here in East Lansing but in the board of trustees he is well liked. And viewed as a stabilizing force. Answers survivors of his abuse say they are optimistic that perhaps and now this is a sign the Michigan State understands how deep their problems run. And their healing can hopefully begin very soon. In East Lansing I'm Ross Jones you're watching ABC news life.

