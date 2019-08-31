Now Playing: 10 teens shot at high school football game in Alabama

Now Playing: Actress volunteers at elder care facility to lead grandma and friends in song

Now Playing: Florida officials warn to ‘remain vigilant and be prepared’ as hurricane shifts path

Now Playing: New details in the sudden death of Tyler Skaggs

Now Playing: Officials are investigating the deaths of several veterans at a VA hospital

Now Playing: Sitcom star Valerie Harper dies at age 80

Now Playing: A FEMA official discusses the precautions taken ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: President Trump has canceled a trip to Poland to monitor Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: Dangerous flooding is expected in parts of Florida

Now Playing: 6 counties in Florida have run out of gas ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian heads toward the East Coast

Now Playing: NASA moves massive launcher inside ahead of hurricane

Now Playing: NOAA plane skims Hurricane Dorian

Now Playing: Mini horse aboard plane awaits takeoff

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man claims to be woman's rideshare driver

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teens plan to put peanuts in allergic friend’s milkshake

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother pushes daughter to lie on college applications

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman bumps into man and steals his cash

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man is shamed for working at grocery store