Transcript for 7 minutes of terror: The Perseverance rover’s critical landing on Mars

Hours from now the perseverance rover. Will be hopefully landing safely for one of the most ambitious missions in the history. Space travel now NASA hopes that the perseverance can find evidence of H and life on Mars but again it first tasks to land safely at NASA scientists call that process. Seven minutes of terror. Here's a closer look. Morris is a graveyard spacecraft by the scientists seeing magnificent sight of them seeking the signs of past life. Two game. Why didn't you all in the entire process been attributed to the mission builder is a real possibility. Followed with seven minutes of terror because it takes approximately 7 NEWS is this past weekend the top customers. C leave we'll. But it's terrifying he did was big fat cats and madness that. Descent stage all by itself we come screaming into the mars' atmosphere at. Five points. Percent into and around twelve to thirteen thousand miles per hour hand. It's so fast that we could burn up in the atmosphere we didn't happen. Our peril shell out huge news for some reason our election system fails he's on the inside Wolverine then the structural and he couldn't do back. Buses and then flows slowly down about. That's still what's left land on the surface of Mars so we have to open it appears. We're deploying the largest supersonic plane. Terry hears it every news. We're going almost twice the speed of sound when you deploy that parachute of the very violent. Gives the next snapping ten plus g.s of deceleration. Permission to hand with his eyes. We'll have a new technology called screen route from navigation of people actually let you see where it is. As the descending on the parishes still going through. Simply put there is still consider and will. Jettison the parents who and then come down on. I sat. Rockets. About 65 feet above the surface bars. We do this guy came. We actually lower. The rover below its jet and and then place it gently office. Tucker is going to. I don't like the odds of only. You always careful to make sure that we don't assume. It'll certainly be a tremendously reminds me. Personally I was I don't safely we know there was coming on. Seven minutes of terror we've got full coverage of the mission to Mars today at 330. And 10 PM eastern right here on ABC news lives.

