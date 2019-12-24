2 missing children 'endangered,' police say

More
Police are searching for two missing children who may be "endangered" after their disappearance was linked to the death of a 49-year-old school librarian.
0:25 | 12/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 missing children 'endangered,' police say
Now it's a desperate search for two items posted links missing since September and the possible connection to a suspicious death. Seven year old Joshua Bell Owens seventeen or attending Bryant disappeared just weeks before their step father's former wife is found dead. Police want to question their mother and her new husband. They had been named persons of interests in the children's appearance attorney issued a statement overnight describing them as loving and devoted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Police are searching for two missing children who may be \"endangered\" after their disappearance was linked to the death of a 49-year-old school librarian.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67910347","title":"2 missing children 'endangered,' police say","url":"/US/video/missing-children-endangered-police-67910347"}