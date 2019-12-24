Transcript for 2 missing children 'endangered,' police say

Now it's a desperate search for two items posted links missing since September and the possible connection to a suspicious death. Seven year old Joshua Bell Owens seventeen or attending Bryant disappeared just weeks before their step father's former wife is found dead. Police want to question their mother and her new husband. They had been named persons of interests in the children's appearance attorney issued a statement overnight describing them as loving and devoted.

