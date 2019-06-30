Transcript for Missing hiker, 73, alive after a week in forest

Eugene Joseph and the hospital surrounded by members of the LT dean is sheriff's department's rescue team. The 73 year old surviving seven days lost in the wilderness. Joseph wasn't a group hike in the mount Waterman area when he became separated from his group search and rescue teams and dozens of volunteers spent days calling the Angeles National Forest for any sign of Joseph. This morning they found him. The area that he was lost in his very rugged. A sheriff's department rescue helicopter airlifted the 73 year old to Huntington memorial hospital in Pasadena for treatment. Officials say he was an excellent condition. The same can't be said for the books he was wearing during his ordeal. Authorities say Joseph did one key thing that helped him survive most essential thing about survival up there in the mountains is to find a water source so. He he did find a water source I was told. And that is probably. Keeping him being able to survive there. Authorities say hikers should always stayed together during a group out and make sure that. If you're hiking with a group you have a good hiker at the rear of the group so somebody falls behind. They're not left behind. Tonight UG GAO has been released from the hospital. And is reunited with his family. In Pasadena Amy Powell ABC seven Eyewitness News.

