Missing 5-year-old boy found dead

More
Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing outside his house in Six Lakes, Michigan.
0:35 | 12/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing 5-year-old boy found dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing outside his house in Six Lakes, Michigan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67932756","title":"Missing 5-year-old boy found dead","url":"/US/video/missing-year-boy-found-dead-67932756"}