Mitt Romney delivers remarks on Capitol breach

“Today was heartbreaking, and I was shaken to the core,” said Republican Sen. Romney.
4:10 | 01/07/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mitt Romney delivers remarks on Capitol breach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

