Transcript for Modified game of Russian roulette suspected in teen's death

According to newly released paperwork may angler died after one of the shooters proposed a game of Russian roulette. One person was handling in using the gun resulting in maple or being shot and killed police say the other two people in the group left the scene and were termed. But never called 911 never tried to render aid and began to clean up the scene. According to the paperwork they also move the body into a closet and covered it with a plastic sheet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.