Transcript for Mom blames fire medics for daughter's death

To study is all just graduated from college she had a whole life ahead of it. New cold lacking is missing her daughter crystal Galloway and now taking care of her three kids including the baby she gave birth to days before she die. It was early July 4 when Galilee seven year old daughter called Nicole telling her something was wrong she dialed 911 describing what she stopped. Back in the background. Let loose and move them now. They didn't take any vital. He didn't take any black press didn't check her temperature that's one of the first mistakes that Hillsborough County administrator at gates these higher medics eight. They got downstairs allowing it holds its right crystal to the hospital without signing a consent form. It's grandmother claims act was the medics idea the whole conversation. At the EM as drivers put my shop and my clock. What this was what was best for us because we could not important and my daughter bay for her life she bay. Galilee fell into a coma for duties before passing away at Tampa general hospital. You can tell me you're sorry you can give me your condolences but you've still got to work this out would guy in its other week ABC action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.