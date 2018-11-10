Transcript for Mom describes riding out Hurricane Michael in a closet

The Red Cross estimates that more than 3000 people did not evacuate Sam's people say there wasn't enough time to get out because Michael grew in strength too quickly. Most of those who stayed say it was terrified. Colleen swap her young daughter and her mother rode out the storm in Panama City Beach we're. We're told it was going to be a cap five when it hit and but and yet we are terrified but there's nowhere for us ago we couldn't get on the roads this relates. I tip my whole family and my daughter and we packed food and water cooler and put it in art announced hours I'm. Biggest stated there. We thought it was never thank I would never have an emergency alert coming up the week. At a pretty good idea how long we should be in the club or I had a go upstairs and grab at you saying then. I have covered with and I. An ounce to just turn right out the storm. Slobs says it was too late to get on the road once she realized the storm was going to hit.

