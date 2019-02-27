Transcript for A mom and her teen daughter were charged with killing five of their relatives.

This is a case it's shaken investigators it's shaken community that's coming together to try to heal the messages decorate David decree juniors locker at Mora still middle school students remembering that thirteen year old who was quick with a smile. Therapy dogs are coming in to help comfort students a letter already went home to parents you can can. Who would we'll miss him. Currently Morrisville school district superintendent Jason Harris says they first heard of the tragedy Monday evening and immediately assembled there school crisis team. Damon decree and or family members including nine year old twins were found dead in a remorseful apartment Monday afternoon the loss impossible to comprehend. They don't teaching this in a ministry of school. This is something that you get to dig deep Damon's mother 45 year old Shannon decree and his sister nineteen year old dominate decree have been charged. Authorities now examining whether this was part of a suicide pact. Some feeling members believed they were motivated by a cult. Apparently they shed ice eggs into some apple called the material are time I don't know what. It talks about deep is piano. Across the field from the school sits more still United Methodist Church were both Damon and comedy took part in community programs. Tonight a prayer service is being held here hope it to everyone tonight it's not about trying to understand or explain everything it's really just an upcoming tenors community. We need each other right now crime scene tape still stretches across the apartment door police cars nearby this investigation still active. As authorities search for more facts a memorial grows as this community tries to process what happened here. If you read about this stuff every day. You watch stuff on television but when it's at your front door. It makes you think tonight's prayer service is set to begin at 730 we'll post more information for you on our web site. At six abc.com. In Morrisville Katherine Scott channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.