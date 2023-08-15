Montana youths win climate lawsuit against state for promoting fossil fuels

Young people from Montana have won a major climate case, arguing the state failed to protect their right to a clean environment by continuing to use fossil fuels.

August 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live