Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

Now Playing: Water seeps onto bus as driver plows through floodwaters

Now Playing: After a month-long fast, church pays off $100,000 in debt for 34 college students

Now Playing: The latest on the Jussie Smollet attack

Now Playing: America Strong: WWII veteran remembered

Now Playing: Hundreds attend funeral for vet with no surviving family

Now Playing: Jogger describes life-or-death battle with mountain lion

Now Playing: Andrew McCabe speaks out for the first time after being fired from FBI

Now Playing: Amazon pulls plug on building Queens HQ

Now Playing: Fatal shooting on Naval Base

Now Playing: Mudslide and flooding in California causing massive evacuations

Now Playing: Trump to sign border bill and declare national emergency

Now Playing: Alleged video surfaces of R. Kelly sexually assaulting underage girl

Now Playing: Valentine's Day candy sickens several children in Georgia

Now Playing: Firefighters battle New Jersey apartment fire

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jussie Smollett breaks silence about alleged racist attack

Now Playing: Foster grandparent volunteers at local school

Now Playing: Survivor of mountain lion attack describes his experience for the first time