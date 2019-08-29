-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian wreaks havoc on Labor Day travel
-
Now Playing: Queen approves UK government's request to suspend Parliament for Brexit
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of Capitol One data breach to face additional charges
-
Now Playing: Florida under state of emergency ahead of Dorian
-
Now Playing: Best sales, deals for Labor Day shopping
-
Now Playing: Ring partners with police to help fight crime
-
Now Playing: Couple survives a bear invasion in their home
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee urges residents to stop using e-cig products
-
Now Playing: Kevin O'Leary involved in deadly boat crash
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Extreme athlete Jessi Combs dies in car crash
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian takes aim at US, British Virgin Islands
-
Now Playing: Police captain turns tables on phone scam artist
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Arizona couple suspected of murder allegedly escapes custody
-
Now Playing: North Carolina college student arrested for alleged school shooting plot
-
Now Playing: More than 400 US police departments team up with Ring doorbell company
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old killed after temporary walls fall on her at mall
-
Now Playing: 911 call captures couple battling bears that broke into their house