It's Morning, America: Thursday, June 13, 2019

More
Navy responds to reported attack in Gulf of Oman amid Iran tensions, President Trump says he thinks he would take info from foreign powers in 2020 and more.
28:26 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It's Morning, America: Thursday, June 13, 2019

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"28:26","description":"Navy responds to reported attack in Gulf of Oman amid Iran tensions, President Trump says he thinks he would take info from foreign powers in 2020 and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63684441","title":"It's Morning, America: Thursday, June 13, 2019","url":"/US/video/morning-america-thursday-june-13-2019-63684441"}