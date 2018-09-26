Transcript for Mother makes emotional plea for 6-year-old's return

Our race to find a missing six year old is on the boy has special needs his father is speaking exclusively to ABC news about the moment he says his son. Disappeared from a park Steve most and Sami is in Charlotte, North Carolina with more on that see what this is spotted say. Well it's father saying that he lost track of the boy while they were at the park. After after the six year old who again as non verbal and has autism. Was chasing after a jogger father then says that. The boy got away from him and when he started running towards the boy to try to get him the boy was lost in the woods. Police are continuing of course to search this wooded area. The search is also taking somewhat of a grim term turned we've seen them looking through dumpsters and we also. Have pictures of police agents surrounded by the FBI looking through an area near a landfill about. Nine miles north of here but back to that father he talked to us exclusively. And says that he feels guilty. What happened. It's so you can do some more. That's what ever our numbers. You as a monster. There it gets almost. The father was back at the park last night with FBI agents retracing. His steps. While he was doing that the FBI agents and police were holding a news conference where the mother. Of the boy spoke. Addicts and my whole world. My reason for the living. I want my baby back and my arms. Police have been looking to talk with a photographer. And a jogger one of those joggers who was at the park because not because there since their suspect because. They believe they may have seen something that might be helpful they tell us that they've gotten. Over a hundred or so tips that they followed. And that they are continuing to look. They also tell us not to read too much into the search of the landfills in the dumpsters. They're releasing the 911 call tape today which doesn't really share much is in terms of where this child may be. And of course people who are watching this case not only here in this state but across the world are really hoping this child's mind found alive at civilian aid and see what we know so far about this little boy and tips for. People who may be might see him. Well he's blond he was wearing an orange T shirt. His mother described that he likes Teddy bears. Com it's really difficult in this case because he has set special needs because he has autism he does not speak. So what they're having to do with searchers this is walk around with loudspeakers. With recorded voices of his parents calling for him. But you know. There is definitely an all out search. And there are encouraging anyone who might have been at the park. On Saturday. When this boy disappeared to call police with any clue anything they saw or they might have seen no matter house. But and that left the devastating stories you since I'm of their Internet Charlotte, North Carolina. And he hoping for a happy ending on this street cents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.