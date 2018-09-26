Transcript for Mother wounded in fatal bank shooting speaks out

Well a woman shot during a deadly Rampage at a Cincinnati bank is sharing her survival story. Whitney else in works of the bank where the shots were fired September 6 she was shot twelve times walking through the doors. The gunman had already wounded people inside the bank but Carlson says she didn't hear the warnings to stay outside because she was on a conference call. She says she played dead until she saw an officer. I'm channeling in hand. I have a five and a seven year old who need their mother. You need to save me come get me at that point they were tracking hand they'd then shoot him down. And in the immediately runup to save me and pulled me account. And I don't remember this but I've since seen video actually walked out I mean certainly needed assistance to walk. But again there were no bullets that hit my legs. 29 year old Omar Perez shot and killed three people before officers killed him investigators have still not revealed a motive.

