Transcript for Still no motive in Boulder shooting, police chief says

In the past five days 26 law enforcement agencies have been working around the clock. To determine a timeline. Of events leading up to Monday's mass hasn't she'd be interred he senators. But. Like the rest of the community we too want to know why it why that she receivers. Libeled her why Monday. It fortunately this time we still don't have as he answers. As of Friday afternoon Friday march 26 better than a 167. Individuals. That federal. State and local agencies that work over 3000 hours on this investigation. Yesterday defendant had his first advisement in court is advises rates by the judge and he's currently being held without bond and remains in custody. Next week the formal announcement next court date and share information between India sees the court announces the court schedule. And at some point we'll at a hearing it's called truth evident presumption great hearing which in Colorado is required by law when someone's being charged with first degree murder. And held without bond.

