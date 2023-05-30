Movement to add caste as a protected class in US anti-discrimination laws

ABC News' Reena Roy reports on the efforts to add caste as a protected class in state legislation, as the class-based discrimination from South Asia is experienced in the U.S.

May 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live