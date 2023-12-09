Multiple fatalities as tornadoes tear through northwest Tennessee

At least six people died and 23 were injured after tornadoes hit northwest Tennessee Saturday afternoon, including "extensive" damage in the city of Clarksville, officials said.

December 9, 2023

