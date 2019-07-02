Transcript for Murdered woman found bound in suitcase identified

At heartbreaking police have identified the victim as 44 year old Valerie Reyes who have been reported missing fire family. And who was last heard from or January 48. Her family here in New Rochelle where she lived was notified of the tragic discovery. Neighbors are shock. I can't believe someone heard her she's in has it she's amazing. She's amazing issued a meeting for the kids on the block she uses radar I don't understand how someone could hurt someone like that. Valerie raise his body was discovered early Tuesday morning here alongside Glenn Ville road in Greenwich. A highway worker made the shocking discovery at the time police revealing. The victim was. Found bound. At the hands and at the feet. The victim was found in a suitcase at this point they do not know where she died or were the murder could've taken place. Police are in the midst of what they describe as an active and methodical investigation she could have converted car's sheet. You don't like it outside you don't know what's going on and for them not to identify anybody five gave Amy meanwhile Boris is scary.

